Louisiana reported 1,251 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 20 new deaths on Sunday while hospitalizations dropped after four straight days of increases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting a total of 187,961 COVID-19 cases in addition to 5,020 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 22 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 622 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 91 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine on Sunday to 72 statewide.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,807. The Department of Health is also reporting 229 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,887,937 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,481 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 4.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
