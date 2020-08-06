Louisiana reported just over 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the state exceeded 4,000 total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,303 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 127,246.
According to the Department of Health, 94 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 31 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 30 and Aug. 6.
Health officials also confirmed 50 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the statewide death toll to 4,028. Over the last two days, the state has reported 91 new fatalities, giving the state 193 in the month of August.
The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent decline on Thursday, dropping by 14 overnight to reach 1,457 statewide. Over the last four days, hospitalizations have decreased by 77.
Patients on ventilators also fell to 215 statewide, down by eight from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,484,972 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 15,105 tests, which puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 8.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.
Edwards is expected to address the media at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the day he’ll sign the new order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two until at least Aug. 28.
