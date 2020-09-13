Louisiana reported more than 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations dipped below 700 for the first time since late June, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,353 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 157,455. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases, an increase of 39 from last week.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell by 43 from Friday’s count and now stand at down to 680 statewide, the fewest since June 25 (653) and the first time they were below 700 since June 27.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday, falling by 10 to 107 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,065, an increase of 33 from Friday. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,065,795 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 28,977 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at just over 4.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
