Louisiana reported more than 1,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which includes a backlog of more than 500, in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sunday’s updated figures are from the last two days. The Department of Health stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard earlier this summer.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,645 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 147,867. That includes a backlog of 532 cases, with specimen collection dates as far back as July 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose slightly to 902 statewide, a jump of two in 48 hours. That’s the second time since Aug. 18 hospitalizations have increased and the third time this month.
Ventilator usage also rose slightly to 143, an increase of two from Friday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,768, an increase of 27 from Friday. There have now been 933 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,868,750 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 40,272 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at just over 4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
