Louisiana reported more than 1,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus as both hospitalizations and patients on ventilators decreased, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,708 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total number to 114,481.
The state has reported at least 1,500 new cases in a day 20 times in the month of July, including consecutive days of at least 1,700. On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was now No. 1 nationally in cases per capita.
As of Thursday, health officials are reporting 3,811 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 42 from the previous day. On Wednesday, Louisiana suffered its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since April 21 (69), giving the state 111 over the last 48 hours.
The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third straight day on Thursday, falling by 20 overnight to 1,524. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the states reopening plan, have dropped by 76 over the last 48 hours.
The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators also fell by 16 overnight and are at 205 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,317,390 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 22,259 tests, which puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 7.6 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
