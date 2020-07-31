Louisiana reported more than 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus as both hospitalizations and patients on ventilators decreased, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 1,829 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total number to 116,280.
The state has reported at least 1,500 new cases in a day 21 times in the month of July, including consecutive days of at least 1,700. On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was now No. 1 nationally in cases per capita.
As of Friday, health officials are reporting 3,835 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 24 from the previous day. On Wednesday, Louisiana suffered its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since April 21 (69), giving the state 135 over the last 72 hours.
The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the first time in four days Friday, from 1,524 to 1,546 or 22 total. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the states reopening plan, have dropped by a total 44 over the last 72 hours.
The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators rose by 17 overnight and are at 222 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,342,243 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 24,853 tests day-over-day, which Friday's rate of positivity at 7.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Yesterday, Governor Edwards addressed citizens on COVID-19 and the Bayou State's response to the pandemic. After several challenging weeks, the governor is pleased to see some dipping in the new coronavirus numbers but warns residents to be aware of school starting up in many districts in the coming weeks.
The governor said that Louisiana should be prepared to stay in Phase 2 past the Aug. 7 deadline for the current proclamation, which will include the mask mandate, bar closures, and reduced restaurant capacity.
