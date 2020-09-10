Louisiana has passed 155,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus and two million COVID-19 tests, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 499 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 155,419. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases, an increase of 39 from last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 20 overnight and now stand at 762 statewide, the fewest since June 29 (737).
However, ventilator usage rose by two on Thursday and is now at 125 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,009,584 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 10,557 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 4.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The statewide death toll reached 4,991, an increase of 21 from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase Three in its reopening plan when the current order expires on Friday, Sept. 11. He added that he will go into a “deep dive” regarding what Phase Three looks like and the gating criteria his decision was based on in a press conference Friday.
