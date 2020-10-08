Louisiana reported more than 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as hospitalizations rose for the third time in four days, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 526 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 170,621.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,103 from the previous week.
After decreasing on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Thursday to 564, an increase of 12 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 46 after falling to 518 on Sunday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Thursday to 79.
The statewide death toll reached 5,416, a jump of five from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths, an increase of three from last week.
On Wednesday, health officials reported that the number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,710 over the previous seven days to 157,873.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,437,687 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,300 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 4.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the details of a new order in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.
