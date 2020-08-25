Louisiana reported more than 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations and ventilator usage both dropped, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 550 new cases from the day before, bringing the statewide total to 144,116. That’s the seventh straight day the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The statewide death toll reached 4,656, an increase of 33 from the previous day. There have now been 821 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by nine overnight and now stand at 930 statewide. Since July 27, they’ve fallen by 670.
Ventilator usage also fell by 10 overnight to 142.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,794,062 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,581 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 2.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday told a Baton Rouge radio station that Louisiana is likely to remain in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from WWL-TV in New Orleans.
This would mark the fourth time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June, a two-week in July, and a three-week extension in August.
Louisiana entered Phase Two of reopening the state on June 5. The current order expires on Friday, Aug. 28.
