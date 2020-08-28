Louisiana reported more than 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as hospitalizations increased for just the second time this month.
On Friday, health officials added 627 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 146,243. That’s the 10th straight day the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases in a single day.
According to the Department of Health, due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose for the first time since Aug. 18, increasing by 24 overnight to 900 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 700.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 141, a drop of four from Thursday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,741, an increase of 30 from the previous day. There have now been 906 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,828,478 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 10,275 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at just over 6.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
