Louisiana reported nearly 650 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped following an increase the day before, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 640 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 139,125. That’s off of 15,702 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 22 after rising by 30 the day before, and they now stand at 1,204 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 396.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by three on Tuesday to reach 187 statewide.
The statewide death toll increased to 4,431 on Tuesday, a jump of 28 reported fatalities overnight. There have now been 596 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,689,991 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference slated for 3 p.m.
