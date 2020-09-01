Louisiana reported more than 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations increased for the third time in the last four updates, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 667 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 148,882. According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, jumped to 910 statewide, an increase of 29 from the day before. This drops after a drop of 21 on Monday, the only day since Thursday that hospitalizations have decreased.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 128, a decrease of four from Monday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,821, an increase of 34 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,889,825 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 17,036 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
