Louisiana reported 740 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 20 new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting a total of 185,825 COVID-19 cases in addition to 5,020 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by 13 overnight to 636 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 105 statewide since Oct. 4, including by 40 in the last three days.
Ventilator usage rose by five on Thursday to 82 statewide.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,766. The Department of Health is also reporting 229 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,842,646 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,747 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a 2:30 p.m. press conference Thursday.
