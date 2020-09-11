Louisiana reported more than 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as the total number of COVID-19 related deaths passed 5,000, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 844 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 156,174. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases, an increase of 39 from last week.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The statewide death toll reached 5,032, an increase of 41 from Thursday. That’s the most new COVID-19 fatalities in a single day since Aug. 21. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent plunge and fell by 39 overnight down to 723 statewide, the fewest since June 28 (715). Hospitalizations have dropped by 877 since July 27.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Friday, falling by eight to 117 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 2,036,818 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 27,234 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at just over 3.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase Three in its reopening plan when the current order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.
He added that he will go into a “deep dive” regarding what Phase Three looks like and the gating criteria his decision was based on in a press conference Friday.
