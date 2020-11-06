Louisiana reported 855 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 21 new deaths on Friday while hospitalizations rose for the fourth straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, the state is reporting a total of 186,695 COVID-19 cases in addition to 5,020 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 644 statewide, the most since Sept. 18 (647). Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 113 statewide since Oct. 4, including by 48 in the last four days.
Ventilator usage dropped by one on Friday to 81 statewide.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,787. The Department of Health is also reporting 229 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,861,456 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 18,810 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 4.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
