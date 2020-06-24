Louisiana reported more than 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, one day after recording its highest single-day surge since early April, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Across the state, officials are now reporting a total of 52,477 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 882 overnight off of 12,566 new tests (7 percent rate of positivity). Of that total, 93 percent were the result of community spread.
On Wednesday, the state reported 1,356 new cases, its most since April 2.
Over the last two days, the state has confirmed 2,238 new cases, the most in a two-day span since April 6-7 (3,274) when the state was in the midst of a stay-at-home order. On Tuesday, health officials called the recent surge in cases “quite concerning” and urged citizens to adhere to mitigation measures to slow the spread.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,039 fatalities on Wednesday, an increase of 18 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the coronavirus.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 648,505 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (31,978) or commercial labs (616,527).
COVID-19 hospitalizations took a dip on Wednesday, dropping by 15 to 631 statewide. That’s only the third time in nine days that hospitalizations dropped. Ventilator usage also showed a decrease to start the week, falling by six to 77.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced earlier this week that the state will remain in Phase Two of reopening the economy for an additional 28 days, is scheduled to address the media at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
