Louisiana reported more than 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days while hospitalizations and ventilator usage both dropped, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Sunday update.
On Sunday, health officials confirmed 920 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 164,851.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases, an increase of 185 from last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased by 13 over the previous two days to bring the statewide total to 557, the fewest since June 14 (556).
Ventilator usage also fell to 85 statewide, a drop of one from Friday.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,283, a jump of 21 from Friday. The state is also reporting 182 “probable” deaths, an increase of 14 from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,281,925 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 27,084 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 3.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
