Louisiana has surpassed 120,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 1,099 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 120,846. That’s the lowest number of new cases in a day since June 30 and the first time the state has reported less than 1,100 since then.
According to health officials, 86 percent of Monday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 27 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 27 and Aug. 3.
Health officials also reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,910. The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 38 from Sunday to 1,496 statewide. That’s the first time hospitalizations have been below 1,500 since July 19.
However, COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by nine on Monday to 230.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,393,910 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,470 tests, which puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 7.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.