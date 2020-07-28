Louisiana reported its fewest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than three weeks on Tuesday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Tuesday, health officials added 1,121 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 111,038. That’s the lowest amount of new cases since July 6, following weeks of daily increases ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 new cases.

According to health officials, 91 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 30 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 21-28.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana has confirmed 3,700 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 26 from the day before, along with 112 “probable” deaths.

After rising by 43 on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 17 on Tuesday, bringing the total statewide to 1,583. The number of patients on ventilators rose by six to reach 214.

According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,276,304 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 16,282 tests, which puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 6.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Last week, Edwards extended Phase Two of reopening the state for another two weeks until Friday, Aug. 7. Under Phase Two, most businesses are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity, among other mitigation measures.

In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.