(The Center Square) – Louisiana reported its first fatality from Hurricane Laura Thursday morning as officials prepared to launch search-and-rescue operations.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home in Leesville, which is about 70 miles north of Lake Charles. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies used chain saws to cut through trees to reach the mobile home where the child was found.
Edwards said 1,500 people were ready to begin search-and-rescue operations, but it was not yet safe enough to fly so damage assessments had not been conducted. He said Laura’s storm surge appears to have been about half of the 18-to-20 feet that was projected, though the surge still is considered life-threatening and water still could rise.
In Lake Charles, which took a direct hit from the storm, it “looks like a bomb went off” in some neighborhoods, Mayor Nic Hunter said in a televised interview.
Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, reported downed power lines along Interstate-10 in southwest Louisiana and Interstate-49 in Alexandria and warned that "now is not the time to travel."
At 10 a.m., Laura was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was expected to weaken into a tropical storm within the next few hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm was moving inland over northwestern Louisiana and heading north at about 16 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extended out about 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds could be felt more than 100 miles away.
Damaging winds and flooding rainfall continued to spread inland over portions of central and northern Louisiana. High water persisted along portions of the Gulf Coast but was subsiding, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Through Friday, Laura is expected to produce four to eight inches of rain across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, with isolated totals of 18 inches over Louisiana. This rainfall is expected to cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate freshwater river flooding.
