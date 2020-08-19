Louisiana reported less 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries increased by more than 14,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 778 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 139,903. That’s the third straight day the state has added less than 800 new cases, continuing a trend of lower daily case counts in the month of August.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,608 over the last week to bring the total thus far to 118,120. That puts the state at about 21,783 active cases, down by 9,009 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 44 overnight and now stand at 1,160 statewide, the lowest since July 10. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 440.
Ventilator usage also dropped to 175 on Wednesday, a decrease of 12 from the previous day. That’s the fewest COVID-19 patients on ventilators since July 17.
The statewide death toll reached 4,468, an increase of 37 overnight. There have now been 633 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,704,974 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,983 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at just over 5.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
