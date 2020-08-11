Louisiana reported more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations continued to plunge, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health added 1,164 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 133,125.
This comes one day after officials said technical staff were investigating what appeared to be “incomplete” data regarding new cases and tests. No reason for the “incomplete” data has yet been given.
Health officials confirmed 26 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,195. There have now been 360 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped significantly on Tuesday, falling by 47 overnight to 1,335 statewide. Over the last nine days, hospitalizations have decreased by 199.
Patients on ventilators also showed a slight decrease on Tuesday, dropping by one to 214.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,568,564 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s a one-day increase of 20,631 tests, which puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 5.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
