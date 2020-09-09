Louisiana reported more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the total number of recoveries surpassed 140,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 1,511 new cases to the ongoing tally — the most in one day since Aug. 4 — to bring the statewide total to 154,955. That’s the first time the state reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day since Aug. 14.
However, the large rise in cases includes a backlog of 690 cases, according to the Department of Health. Specimen collections for the backlogs were reported to the state between Aug. 6 and Sept. 4, officials said.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases, an increase of 39 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 6,008 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 140,440. That puts the state at about 14,515 confirmed active cases, down by 891 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 17 overnight and now stand at 782 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell on Wednesday and is now at 123 statewide, a decrease of eight.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,999,027 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 31,569 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at just over 4.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The statewide death toll reached 4,970, an increase of 15 from Tuesday. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ current Phase Two order is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 11. On Tuesday, the governor said he would inform the state of his decision to extend the Phase Two order or advance the state in its reopening plan before Friday.
