Health officials confirmed 1,705 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total case count to 79,827, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the 14th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
According to health officials, 94 percent of Monday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 6-13.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by seven to reach 3,315 total fatalities on Monday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 65 on Monday to bring the statewide total to 1,308. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 22 of the last 26 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 766 — including 266 over the last four days.
Ventilator usage also increased on Monday, rising by eight to 142 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 953,426 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (43,756) or commercial labs (909,670). That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 9.2 percent off of 18,431 new tests, slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
In an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, July 13.
People 8 years of age and older are now required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, though there are some exceptions, Edwards said.
Along with requiring face masks, bars with and without food permits will now be closed to on-site consumption but may still offer curbside service. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 50 people or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.