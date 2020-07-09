For the second straight day, Louisiana confirmed more than 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus as hospitalizations showed an increase following a slight dip the day before.
As of Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting a total of 71,994 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,843 from the previous day.
That’s the 10th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the fifth time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to health officials, 97 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 2-9.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to reach 3,247 total fatalities on Thursday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 46,334 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus, an increase of 3,308 from the week before.
After decreasing for the first time in 11 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 20 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 1,042. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 18 of the last 22 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 500.
Ventilator usage also saw a slight increase, growing by five to 110 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 880,140 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (40,832) or commercial labs (839,308). That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 12.7 percent off of 14,403 new tests, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
