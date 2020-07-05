Louisiana reported more than 1,900 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days as hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health didn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Sunday’s figures are from July 4-5.
As of Sunday, health officials are now reporting a total of 65,226 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,937 from the previous day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 10 to reach 3,180 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by 74 overnight to reach 926. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 15 of the Department of Health’s last 18 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 384.
Ventilator usage also rose on Friday, increasing by 12 overnight to reach 105 statewide. That’s the first time the state has been above 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since May 28.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 802,454 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (39,152) or commercial labs (763,302). That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 10.5 percent off of 18,312 new tests, slightly worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
