The novel coronavirus reached a reported 12,496 cases in Louisiana on Saturday, a 21-percent jump from the previous day, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
This marks the second time in three days the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, experienced a jump of at least 2,100 reported cases. The disease is still being reported in all but three of the state’s 64 parishes, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated it is in “every parish.”
The reported COVID-19 death toll increased by 39 overnight, bringing the statewide number of fatalities to at least 409. So far, 36 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including one in Livingston Parish.
The number of patients hospitalized and those on ventilators hasn't yet been updated, according to the Department of Health. The most recent data on Friday showed that 1,707 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Louisiana hospitals and 535 on ventilators.
The Department of Health is reporting 58,498 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The majority of COVID-19 tests (92 percent) are being done in commercial labs, which officials have said is the reason for the “logjam” of results this week. On Friday, Edwards reported that Louisiana ranked second in the nation in number of tests per capita.
However, the death toll remains higher than most of the country per capita, Edwards said, pointing to the state’s large proportion of underlying health conditions among its population as perhaps the biggest reason why that's the case — and why it could continue.
To stem the spread of the disease and potentially save more lives, Edwards officially extended his “stay at home” order through April 30. The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.
Edwards said his office has seen federal modeling data that shows Louisiana could suffer more than 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 by August.
“For those who are not taking the crisis seriously, I’m asking you to do a better job,” Edwards said Friday. “The life you save could be your own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.