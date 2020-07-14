Louisiana reported more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the third time in five days to surpass 82,000 total cases to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 2,215 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count to 82,042.

That marks the 15th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day and the eighth time the state has reported at least 1,800 new cases since July 1.

According to health officials, 99 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 7-14.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 22 overnight to reach 3,337 total fatalities on Tuesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 54 on Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 1,362, the most since May 7.

Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have more than doubled in the last month, increasing in 23 of the last 27 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 820 — including 320 over the last five days.

Ventilator usage also showed a slight increase on Tuesday, rising by four to 146 statewide.

According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 976,455 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (43,928) or commercial labs (932,527). That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 9.6 percent off of 23,029 new tests, slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Louisiana a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Pence, who leads the White House’ Coronavirus Task Force, is visiting to discuss the state’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice President will be joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards as well as several education and health officials. Members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation will also be on hand.

Pence’s visit will include a roundtable discussion at Tiger Stadium with Edwards and higher education leaders to discuss fall reopening plans and college athletics. The visit will conclude with a press briefing in the afternoon.