Louisiana reported 2,565 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations climbed above 700, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began incorporating antigen tests into the state’s COVID-19 reporting and dashboard.
Health officials reported 2,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 196,924. In addition, health officials are reporting 7,589 “probable” cases, an increase of 293.
That gives the state a total of 204,513 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 61 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 753 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in eight of the last 10 updates. Since Oct. 4, they’ve risen by 235 statewide.
Ventilator usage decreased by four on Sunday to 58 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,895, an increase of 10 from Friday. The Department of Health is also reporting 237 “probable” deaths, an increase of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,092,727 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,022,007 molecular tests and 70,720 antigen tests.
