Louisiana reported 3,492 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as hospitalizations climbed near 700, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began incorporating antigen tests into the state’s COVID-19 reporting and dashboard. That resulted in a significant rise in new cases across the state.
Health officials reported 2,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring the statewide total to 194,685. In addition, health officials are reporting 7,296 “probable” cases, an increase of 654 from the day before.
That gives the state a total of 201,981 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 16 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 692 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in seven of the last nine updates. Since Oct. 4, they’ve risen by 174 statewide.
Ventilator usage increased by three on Friday to 62 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,885, an increase of 22 from Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting 236 “probable” deaths, an increase of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,052,383 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 2,985,172 molecular tests and 67,211 antigen tests.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. Friday.
