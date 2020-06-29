Louisiana reported more than 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, continuing the state’s recent spike in overall cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting 57,081 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 845 cases off of 8,526 new tests from Sunday’s update. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 9.9 percent, just under the state’s goal of 10 percent.
According to officials, 96 percent of Monday's increase in cases was the result of "community spread."
The Department of Health is now reporting 42,225 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,433 from last week. That puts the state at around 14,800 active cases, nearly 5,000 more than last week.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,091 fatalities on Monday, a rise of five from the previous day. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent rise on Monday, increasing by 22 to reach 737. Hospitalizations have increased in 10 of the Department of Health’s last 13 updates. Since June 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 195.
Ventilator usage rose by three on Monday down to 79 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has surpassed 700,000 total tests, reaching approximately 704,637 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (35,125) or commercial labs (669,512).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.