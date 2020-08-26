Louisiana reported more than 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries increased by more than 9,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 844 new cases from the day before, bringing the statewide total to 144,960. That’s the eighth straight day the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases, a new metric.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 9,798 over the last week to bring the total thus far to 127,918. That puts the state at about 17,042 active cases, down by 4,741 from this time last week.
The statewide death toll reached 4,688, an increase of 32 from the previous day. There have now been 853 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 overnight and now stand at 914 statewide. Since July 27, they’ve fallen by 686.
Ventilator usage, however, increased to 148, a jump of six overnight.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,808,167 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,105 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at just over 5.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he would be extending his Phase Two order of reopening the state for another two weeks.
The current order expires Aug. 28, and the new order would keep the state under Phase Two through Sept. 11.
