Louisiana reported its most new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day to date on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total just shy of 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The noon update of the LDH COVID-19 dashboard was delayed an hour. Though information regarding new cases, hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and testing was updated, officials said information regarding deaths was delayed “due to technical issues.”
“This information will be updated as soon as possible,” LDH said in a statement.
On Wednesday, health officials added 2,771 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 99,354. That’s the most new cases in a single day yet, breaking the previous high set on April 2 by 45 cases (2,726).
This marks the 15th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the seventh time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.
According to health officials, 92 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 32 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 15-22.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 8,168 over the last week to bring the total to 61,456. That puts the state at 37,898 active cases, up by 7,055 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 54 overnight to reach 1,581 statewide, the most since May 1. The number of patients on ventilators also increased on Wednesday, rising by two to 188.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,152,901 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 29,939 tests, which puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 9.2 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for another two weeks as COVID-19 incidence remains high across the state and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The new order, which will be issued later this week, will run through Friday, Aug. 7.
“We will continue with our current restrictions to see if we can slow the spread in Louisiana over the next two weeks,” Edwards said in a statement. “I believe in the people of Louisiana, who have already been able to flatten the curve once, and who I know can do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.