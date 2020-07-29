Louisiana confirmed the most COVID-19 related deaths in a single day in more than three months on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Wednesday, health officials added 69 deaths to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,769 fatalities. That’s the most new deaths in a single day since April 21 (77) and the fifth-most in a day to date.

The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.

As of Wednesday, Louisiana was reporting 112,773 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,735 from the day before. This comes one day after the state reported the lowest number of new cases in a single day since July 6.

According to health officials, 92 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 31 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 22-29.

Since July 1, Louisiana has reported at least 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in a day 19 times, including at least 2,000 new cases 10 times since July 10. On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was now No. nationally in cases per capita.

The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 12,790 over the last week to bring the total to 74,246. That puts the state at 38,527 active cases, up by 629 from this time last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day on Wednesday, falling by 39 overnight to 1,544. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the states reopening plan, have dropped by 56 over the last 48 hours.

Despite the drop in hospital admissions, COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by seven overnight and are at 221 statewide.

According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,295,131 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 18,827 tests, which puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 9.2 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.