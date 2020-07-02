Louisiana reported nearly 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus overnight along with 17 new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
As of Thursday, officials are now reporting a total of 61,561 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,383 from the previous day.
That’s the fifth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing a recent surge in new cases that has concerned Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials.
The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between June 25 and July 2, the Department of Health said. According to officials, 94 percent of the cases reported Thursday were community spread, while 39 percent were of individuals aged 29 and under.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,147 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by 41 overnight to reach 840. That’s the first time hospitalizations have been over 800 since May 26.
Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 13 of the Department of Health’s last 16 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 298.
Ventilator usage also rose on Thursday, increasing by seven overnight to reach 91 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 767,374 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (36,524) or commercial labs (730,850). That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 8 percent off of 15,286 new tests, worse than Wednesday’s rate of 8 percent but still slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters he isn’t yet considering moving the state backward in its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that could change if the current trajectory holds up and the state’s ability to deliver healthcare is once again threatened.
The state will be in Phase Two until at least July 24, exactly four weeks longer than its initial expiration date. When he extended the Phase Two order last week, Edwards said he and his team would do a “deep dive” into the data midway through to see if extra measures were needed.
Though the state is “nowhere near” threatening its ability to deliver healthcare, Edwards said restrictions would be imposed should that become a concern as it did in early April.
“We’re in a better place than we were before and know a lot more than we knew before… but this virus is still very difficult to deal with,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.