Louisiana reported more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while hospitalizations dropped for just the second time in six updates, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,168 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 172,059.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Sunday to 563, a decrease of 19 over the last two days that negated an increase of 18 on Friday. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 45 in the last week and four times in the last six updates.
Ventilator usage also decreased by seven on Sunday to 71.
The statewide death toll reached 5,462, a jump of 20 from Friday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,486,340 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 38,781 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate just over 3.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
