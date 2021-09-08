The state’s death toll from Hurricane Ida has reached 26, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The victims range in ages from 17 to 84 across seven parishes.
Wednesday's increase in deaths came after an update from the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office, LDH officials said in a statement.
“Following a full review of cases since Hurricane Ida’s landfall and the conclusion of several investigations, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed 11 additional storm-related deaths,” officials said. “This brings the death toll from Hurricane Ida to 26.”
The 11 deaths occurred or were reported to the Coroner's Office between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.
The Louisiana Department of Health said it only reports a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.
The information below lists the current total of deaths classified by the relevant coroner as being related to Hurricane Ida.
-- Ascension Parish: 60-year-old male on Aug. 29; tree fell on home
-- Orleans Parish: 25-year-old male on Aug. 30; drowning after vehicle tried to cross floodwaters
-- Jefferson Parish: 59-year-old female on Sept. 1; storm related (a nursing home resident that was evacuated to Independence. Storm related but definitive cause unconfirmed)
-- Terrebonne Parish: 52-year-old male on Sept. 1; storm related (a nursing home resident that was evacuated to Independence. Storm related but definitive cause unconfirmed)
-- Orleans Parish: 77-year-old male on Sept. 1; storm related (a nursing home resident that was evacuated to Independence. Storm related but definitive cause unconfirmed)
-- Jefferson Parish: 65-year-old female on Sept. 2; drowning
-- Jefferson Parish: 17-year-old male on Sept. 2; carbon monoxide poisoning
-- Jefferson Parish: 23-year-old female on Sept. 2; carbon monoxide poisoning
-- Jefferson Parish: 54-year-old female on Sept. 2; carbon monoxide poisoning
-- St. John the Baptist Parish: 59-year-old male on Sept. 3; carbon monoxide poisoning
-- Jefferson Parish: 61-year-old male on Sept. 3; storm related (a nursing home resident that was evacuated to Independence. Storm related but definitive cause unconfirmed)
-- Tangipahoa Parish: 84-year-old male on Sept. 4; storm related (a nursing home resident that was evacuated to Independence. Storm related but definitive cause unconfirmed)
-- Orleans Parish: 74-year-old male on Sept. 4; heat and lack of O2 during outage
-- St. Tammany Parish: 68-year-old male on Sept. 7; fell from roof while making repairs
-- St. Tammany Parish: 71-year-old male on Sept. 7; lack of O2 during outage
-- Orleans Parish: 64-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 74-year-old female on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 79-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 65-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 73-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 68-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 64-year-old male on Sept. 8; excessive heat and possible lack of O2 during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 70-year-old female on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 65-year-old female on Sept. 8; excessive heat during an extended power outage
-- Orleans Parish: 24-year-old male on Sept. 8; carbon monoxide poisoning
-- Orleans Parish: 44-year-old male on Sept. 8; carbon monoxide poisoning
