Louisiana will begin accepting 2021 individual state income tax returns on Jan. 24, which is the same day the IRS will begin accepting federal returns for 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue.
In a statement, the Department of Revenue said taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers.
Louisiana File Online, which can be found by clicking here, allows taxpayers to:
– File returns and pay taxes electronically
– Check the status of individual income tax refunds
– Amend current and prior-year tax returns
– Request a filing extension
Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available on the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.
For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is 14 weeks.
Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR. Those who have moved or changed their name since their last tax filing are instructed to update their contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.
The deadline for filing 2021 Louisiana Individual income tax returns is Monday, May 16.
