Louisiana State Police continues to receive numerous calls from Louisiana residents regarding travel restrictions ordered by the Texas Governor. Nothing in the Texas executive order “closes” the border or otherwise restricts traveling into or out of Texas as long as Louisiana residents comply with the directions of the order which “mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.”
Additionally, there are clear exemptions to the order for certain individuals. This order does not prohibit or limit in any way motorists' ability to travel into Texas for scheduled medical treatment.
Furthermore, the order to self-quarantine shall not apply to people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions. Louisiana residents planning to travel into Texas must adhere to the following:
•Visitors must remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter
•Persons may leave their designated location to seek medical care.
•Individuals should fill out the requested form https://www.dps.texas.gov/covidtravel/groundTravel.pdf in advance of travel into Texas.
•Motorists may depart Texas at any time
Should you have questions and need to contact Texas DPS about complying with the Executive Order, please call Texas DPS at (844) 986-1093 or visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus
With regards to Louisiana roadways, road closures and detours related to traffic crashes and construction can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.