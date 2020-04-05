Louisiana State Police issued a traffic advisory Sunday morning warning of potential traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas from Louisiana.
The advisory says that checkpoints and screening of vehicles leaving Louisiana may result in “traffic backups” in westbound lanes of travel. The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing the LA/TX border including interstates.
Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed, according to Louisiana State Police.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas from Louisiana roadways,” LSP said in the warning.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott expanded an executive order that requires people traveling into Texas by road from Louisiana to self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus, which is spreading through Louisiana at one of the highest per-capita rates in the country.
Abbott’s order went into effect on Monday, March 30, and the governor has said that state troopers will be stopping motorists and anyone entering Texas will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the executive order, visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and https://gov.texas.gov/…/EO-GA-12_roadway_quarantine_for_COV….
Further information can also be found at: https://www.facebook.com/269483096401621/posts/3598525753497322/.
With regard to Louisiana roadways, traffic conditions can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.
To report dangerous road conditions or reckless drivers, dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest LSP Troop.
