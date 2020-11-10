An 18-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Livingston Parish Monday night, and Louisiana State Police are searching for the driver.

The crash claimed the life of Chevy Hare, of Independence.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy. 43 north of LA Hwy. 442 in Livingston Parish shortly before 9 p.m., according to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hare was walking southbound on Hwy. 43, Scratz said. While Hare was walking, he was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled the crash scene, according to Scrantz.

Authorities said Hare sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Hare for analysis.

This marks the second fatal crash in Livingston Parish in two days.

Troopers are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.