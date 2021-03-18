A Denham Springs woman died in a two-car accident Wednesday evening after she failed to properly stop at a stop sign, according to Louisiana State Police.
Sharon Schulte, 59, died in the crash on LA Hwy 1025 (Arnold Road) at the intersection of Burgess Road in Livingston Parish Trooper Taylor J. Scrantz said in a statement.
According to Scrantz, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the crash shortly before 6 p.m. They learned Schulte and her passenger were traveling southbound on Burgess Road in a 2014 Nissan Altima while a 2017 Ram 2500 was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1025 at the same time.
“As Schulte approached the intersection at LA Hwy 1025, she came to a stop at a stop sign,” Scrantz said in the statement. “For reasons still under investigation, Schulte did not clear the intersection, and traveled into the path of the westbound Ram. This resulted in the Ram striking the Nissan on its driver side door.”
Despite being properly restrained, Schulte “sustained fatal injuries” and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scratnz said. Schulte’s passenger and the driver of the Ram were also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation, Scrantz said.
