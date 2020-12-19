Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.