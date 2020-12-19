Impairment is a suspected factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Walker man in the early morning hours Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Tyler King, 29, died around 2:30 a.m. following a wreck on LA Hwy. 63 at the intersection of LA Hwy. 449 in Livingston Parish, according to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as King was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 63 in a 2013 Toyota Tundra. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
King was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to Scrantz. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Impairment is suspected, Scrantz said, and a toxicology sample was obtained from King for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.