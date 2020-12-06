An unrestrained driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Maurepas Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Percy Dunn, 45, of Springfield, was pronounced deceased on the scene following a wreck on LA Hwy. 22 south of LA Hwy. 1039 in Livingston Parish, LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
Another passenger was said to have sustained "serious injuries" and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Both the drive and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, State Police said.
According to Scrantz, troopers began investigating the crash shortly after 11 a.m. and learned that Dunn and his passenger were traveling southbound on Hwy 22 in a 1997 Dodge Ram. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Dunn for analysis. Scrantz said.
(1) comment
Correction: He went off to the left since he was southbound. Not to the right!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.