(Editor's Note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the Louisiana Supreme Court denied a request from the Attorney General’s Office to separate the trials of Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins. The Supreme Court denied a request to combine the trials after a Livingston Parish judge previously agreed to separate them. The News apologizes for this mistake.)
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from the Attorney General’s Office to combine the trials of Dennis Perkins and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, the two at the center of a high-profile sex-crimes case in Livingston Parish.
With the decision, it appears that Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will be tried separately in 2022.
Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and later indicted together by a grand jury. They face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Dennis Perkins, 45, is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins, 36, is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges, were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants, but that changed in June when Judge Erika Sledge ruled in favor of a severance.
Jarrett Ambeau, Dennis Perkins’ attorney, had argued that Cynthia Perkins’ defense plans to “point the finger” at his client as the instigator behind the alleged crimes. He also said Dennis and Cynthia Perkins’ defenses would be “antagonistic” toward each other.
Hoping for one trial, the Attorney General’s Office argued that the magnitude of the case — “substantial” amount of documentary evidence and witnesses, the “sensitive and difficult nature” of testimony for some witnesses, and required judicial resources — was a reason against separating the trials.
The Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, eventually appealed Sledge’s ruling to split the trials, a ruling that the state Supreme Court ultimately upheld on Tuesday.
Cynthia Perkins’ trial is set for February 2022, while Dennis Perkins’ trial is set for May 2022.
