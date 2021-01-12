Louisiana will remain in its modified Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 28 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The governor told reporters he has already signed the newest proclamation, which will keep the status quo until Feb. 10. The statewide mask mandate will remain in effect, Edwards said.
In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus and maintain hospital capacity, Edwards originally implemented the order on Nov. 25 after a two-month period in Phase Three.
Under Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoors (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
“The new proclamation which I have already signed will keep the state in the same modified Phase Two we are currently in,” Edwards said. “All of those mitigation measures and restrictions remain in effect, and that certainly includes the mask mandate.”
Edwards’ announcement comes as the state continues to grapple with its third COVID-19 surge, in which new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have risen greatly over the last several weeks.
The state has averaged more than 2,500 new cases a day through the first 12 days in the month of January, including a near-record 4,142 new cases on Jan. 6.
Percent positivity, another key metric, reached 13.70 in the most recent report for Dec. 24-30. That’s the highest since April 16-22 (15.40 percent).
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key metric in the state’s reopening plan, have continued to climb since late October, surpassing that of the second surge over the summer. Hospitalizations have hovered around 2,000 statewide for the last week, reaching a high of 2,069 on Friday.
As of Tuesday, hospitalizations were at 2,035 across the state, including 244 patients on ventilators, the most since April.
The rise in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have led to an accompanying rise in COVID-19 deaths. The state recorded its second-most deaths in the month of December (952) and is on pace to surpass that mark in January.
Last Friday, the state confirmed 92 fatalities from the virus, the second-most in a day yet and the most since April 14.
“The real growth that we’ve seen here lately… are these informal social gatherings, whether it’s a party at someone’s house or people coming over to visit,” Edwards said.
“There is no doubt the restrictions and mitigation measures will work… but only if people actually adhere to them. So I’m encouraging everybody to do that. Quite frankly, we’re not in a very good place.”
Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health echoed Edwards’ comments, saying that all parishes are currently in the “highest category of community transmission risk” according to the Center for Disease Control.
Kanter said the pandemic “has never been as bad as it is right now” and that there “has never been more covid in Louisiana than there is right now.”
“What is more frightening than that is, looking at the numbers, we’ve not yet seen a suggestion we are peaking and going down,” Kanter said.
