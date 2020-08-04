Louisiana will remain in Phase Two of its reopening plan for an additional 21 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The earliest the state can enter Phase Three is Friday, Aug. 28. Edwards said he expects to sign the new order on Thursday.
Despite keeping the state in Phase Two, Edwards said health officials are starting to see signs that Louisiana is “beginning to move in the right direction” amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing a steady decline or plateauing of reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
“There is a bit of good news,” Edwards said. “The data shows that over the past several days we are beginning to move in the right direction. That gives me hope and encouragement.. but I do want to caution everybody that it is too early to say that we’ve changed the trajectory in a way that’s going to be sustained.”
This marks the third time the governor has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June and a two-week extension in July. Last month, Edwards added other restrictions to the order, including a statewide mask mandate, a closure of on-site consumption at bars, and a 50-person limit on social gatherings.
The most recent mitigation measures will remain in place for the duration of the latest Phase Two order, Edwards said.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Alex Billioux of the Office of Public Health explained the state’s current COVID-19 situation in a powerpoint presentation, saying the most recent data is “very heartening” but warning people “by no means are we out of the woods.”
In the two-week period ending Aug. 3, five of the state’s nine regions were reporting decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms; nine were reporting decreases in cases; and four were reporting decreases in hospitalizations.
Billioux said the recent trends seem to have “a pretty good correlation” with the time Edwards added mitigation measures to the Phase Two order in mid-July. However, he urged people to continue adhering to the measures, saying there’s “still more work that needs to be done.”
On Tuesday, health officials added 3,615 cases — including 1,741 backlogs — to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 124,461. With around 74,000 recoveries, that puts the state at some 50,000 active cases.
“We think it’s important for us to keep these measures in place,” Billioux said. “We’re not in a position where we want peel back measures. This is the most active COVID that we’ve had in the state at any one time, so this is a time for us to double-down.”
Added Edwards: “The best way we can get through this… is to follow the mitigation measures in place. In the most recent data… you can see these things do work.”
