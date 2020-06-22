Louisiana will not move into Phase Three of reopening the state amid the novel coronavirus pandemic when the current order expires at the end of the week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.

Instead, the state will remain in Phase Two for an extra 28 days, Edwards said, citing the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young people, and hospitalizations.

“This is not the direction we want to be headed in,” Edwards said.

As of June 22, Louisiana ranks No. 7 out of 23 states across the country experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Those include the neighboring states of Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The state reached “grim” milestones on Monday, surpassing 50,000 total COVID-19 cases and 3,000 deaths.

Phase Two was scheduled to end on June 26. Edwards said he expects a proclamation announcing the extension to be signed into law by Thursday. The order will keep in place occupancy limits and other restrictions.

Edwards said he and his team will do “another deep dive” into the data two weeks from now to determine if new restrictions are needed.

“We will continue to be driven by the data,” Edwards said.

The governor’s decision comes after a “concerning” uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in certain parts of the state over the last few weeks, particularly the Acadiana area.

Overall, the state has recently seen large increases in new cases, reporting 3,216 new cases from June 17-20, the most in a four-day stretch since April. Most of those cases were the result of “community spread,” the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said last week.

Even more “alarming” than the number of new cases, Edwards said, is the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations saw a big jump on Monday, increasing by 41 to 630 statewide. Since June 13, hospitalizations across the state have risen by 88.

While the state is “nowhere near” overwhelming its healthcare capacity, Edwards said that could happen “if we don’t get back on top of this.”

“Hopefully the people of Louisiana are paying attention,” Edwards said. “It isn’t in one or two areas of the state. This is happening statewide now.”

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

While the majority of the state’s nine LDH regions passed those thresholds to advance to the first two phases, most went backward this time around, according to a graphic provided by Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.

In terms of COVID-like symptoms, only Region 7 (Shreveport/Bossier area) was showing a decrease over the 14-day period ending June 22. Five of the nine regions were showing signs of plateauing while three (Regions 1, 4, and 5) were increasing.

Seven of the nine LDH regions showed signs of increasing over the last two weeks, with only Region 8 (Monroe) decreasing. That resulted in three regions showing an increasing number of hospitalizations (Regions 4, 5, and 6), three showing a plateauing number of hospitalizations (Regions 1, 7, and 9), and three showing signs of decreasing (2, 3, and 8).

“Case increase is translating to an increase in hospitalizations,” Billioux said. “It’s not just a factor of tests. These are people who are getting sick from COVID.”

Another point of concern has been the “dramatic” growth of COVID-19 among young people.

On Monday, people ages 18-29 became the age group with the most cases of the novel coronavirus, reaching a total of 8,456 COVID-19 cases to account for 16 percent of all cases to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Though people under 30 have only accounted for 13 of the state’s 3,004 COVID-19 related deaths, health experts have repeatedly said they have the ability to spread it to those most vulnerable populations, which include people over 60 years of age and those with underlying health conditions.

“It’s still a very serious situation, especially when these younger people go home with older people,” Edwards said.

Phase Two will keep most businesses at 50-percent capacity, though businesses such as bars without food permits will only be allowed 25 percent. Businesses such as carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, children’s indoor play centers, and theme parks remain closed under Phase Two.

Edwards said he doesn’t believe more restrictions are needed “if people would follow the mitigation measures we already have in place,” something they did after the virus’ initial outbreak in Louisiana.

At one point, the state had the fastest growth of the disease in the world, and officials feared the state would overwhelm its medical capacity in early April.

But Edwards’ state-mandated stay-at-home order, which closed all businesses considered “non-essential,” helped slow the spread of the novel disease that has claimed the lives of more than 2,900 Louisiana residents.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization flattening out, Edwards lifted his stay-at-home order on May 15, the same day Louisiana entered Phase One of reopening the economy.

Phase One allowed venues such as restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship, gyms, fitness centers, barber shops, and hair and nail salons to reopen but kept other businesses such as tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas, amusement parks, children’s museums, and bars without food permits closed.

Businesses that were allowed to open in Phase One had to keep to 25 percent of their normal occupancy, which included employees and customers. Employees that came into direct contact with the public also had to wear face masks.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalization continued to flatten, Louisiana entered Phase Two on June 5.

Under Phase Two, most businesses were allowed to resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also reopened previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.

Last Thursday, Edwards urged citizens to “do a real gut check” on whether or not they’ve been adhering to mitigation measures such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance, among other measures health experts have touted to slow the spread.

He reiterated that stance Monday, saying the state needs to do a better job “collectively” of following the measures in place.

“We all need to do a better job,” he said. “As I mentioned earlier, some had hoped this virus would go away when we got to the summer. It is very clear that is not happening. We do have a new normal, whether we like it or not.

“I am convinced we shouldn’t need new restrictions. We just need to follow the mitigation measures better.”