The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Tuesday its website is currently down for updates and is expected to be back online no later than by noon Wednesday.
A message on the Louisiana Workforce Commission website said it will be unavailable during an update of “provisions for the American Rescue Plan” signed into law March 11.
The state’s call center for claims is also down during the update, the message said.
“With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants’ filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said in a statement. “Claimants will be able to file this week, and payments will process this week.”
Dejoie said the system should be fully functional no later than noon on Wednesday. The 72 hours needed for programming and testing will improve system functionality and claims processing, according to Dejoie.
Claimants have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to complete weekly certifications.
