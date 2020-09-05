(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far distributed about $32 million in relief to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
FEMA has approved individual assistance for 16 parishes so far; state requests for additional parishes are pending. Edwards said about 104,000 residents have requested help from FEMA so far.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday confirmed two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 22. A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both in Vernon Parish, died due to heat-related illnesses while removing debris following the storm, LDH says.
“Just because the storm passed, that doesn’t mean that the threat has passed,” Edwards said.
Louisiana officials expect to spend more than $700 million on storm recovery. If the state exceeds that threshold, the federal government would pay 90 percent of the cost. Right now, the split is 75 percent federal and 25 percent state.
Edwards is asking the federal government to pay for all of the state’s costs. FEMA covered all of Texas’ expenses following Hurricane Harvey, so there is a precedent for full federal reimbursement, he said.
State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley said Friday that he had visited Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes in southwest Louisiana this week.
“Pictures on social media, pictures in the newspaper, they do not completely show the devastation that the hurricane has caused,” he said.
Brumley said 58 of the state’s 69 school systems have opened schools so far this semester, though 13 have closed again because of Hurricane Laura. Calcasieu officials plan to shift entirely to online classes once power is restored, he said. Schools already are in better position to do so than they would have been last semester because of process already in place to deal with the threat of COVID-19, Brumley said.
Louisiana school systems have a history of taking in displaced students after disasters. But that is more difficult this time because of the need for space to allow distance between students to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. He said the education department is in the process of distributing information to systems about how to accept displaced students.
“We will work to get all of our students in some form of school as quickly as we possibly can,” Brumley said.
